Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 716928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,264,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,065,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,089,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

