STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $40.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Insider Activity

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after purchasing an additional 204,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.