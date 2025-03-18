Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 228,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 36,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Starcore International Mines Trading Up 39.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

