Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $119.20. 119,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,748. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

