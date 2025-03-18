StockNews.com Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

