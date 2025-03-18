Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $319,787.15 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $319,787.15 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.67 or 0.02318039 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00007554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

