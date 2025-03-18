Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.