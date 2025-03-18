Swiss National Bank Has $32.12 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Nordson worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Nordson by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.21 and its 200 day moving average is $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

