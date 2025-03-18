Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Synaptogenix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 1,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,983. Synaptogenix has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synaptogenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Synaptogenix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

