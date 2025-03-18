T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 553,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 42,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

