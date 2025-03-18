Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $294.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

