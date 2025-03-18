Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

