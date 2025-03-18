Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after buying an additional 148,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after acquiring an additional 385,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $602,621.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,139.67. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

