The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $342.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.95 and a 200 day moving average of $365.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

