The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.35% of The Shyft Group worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 433,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 million, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.