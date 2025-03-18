Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Buys 77 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$173.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,375.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded down C$2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$245.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$204.57 and a one year high of C$260.45. The firm has a market cap of C$77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$243.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$235.86.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$270.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.