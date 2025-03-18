Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $460.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68,550 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tesla were worth $460,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $765.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

