Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,234 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.35% of Lululemon Athletica worth $161,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of LULU opened at $327.09 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
