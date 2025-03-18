Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 132,913 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132,913 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $260,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

