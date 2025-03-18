Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,979 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.35% of Deckers Outdoor worth $108,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

View Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.