Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $16.68 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

