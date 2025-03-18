Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $40.44 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.