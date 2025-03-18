Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 16,125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $551.60 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.41 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

