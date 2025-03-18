Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.