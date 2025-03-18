TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Tops $30.68 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,297,506 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

