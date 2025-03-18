Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 39.3% in February

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.69. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,995. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

