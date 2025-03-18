TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $47.15 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $9.57 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,283,173,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,268,154,243 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,283,173,672.20467224 with 1,268,154,242.76034217 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03749745 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,011,810.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

