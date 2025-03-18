Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 8,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,136. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

