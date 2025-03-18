Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKREGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 8,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,136. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.