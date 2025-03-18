Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 606.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

