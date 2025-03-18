Ultra Trading Up 9.2% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,373.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00407112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00041156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,337,182 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 414,337,182.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.05021124 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,072,560.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.