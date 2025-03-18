uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $14.07. uniQure shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 60,923 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in uniQure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in uniQure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

