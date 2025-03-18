UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,301,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 6,197,851 shares.The stock last traded at $9.16 and had previously closed at $7.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UP Fintech Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in UP Fintech by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
