Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $566.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.02 and its 200-day moving average is $606.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

