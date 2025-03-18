Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

