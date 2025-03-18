Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Decreased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $43,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,102,000 after buying an additional 650,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

