Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 543,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

