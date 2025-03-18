Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 543,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: Virgin Atlantic Deal Signals Big Potential
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.