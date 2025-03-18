Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.