Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.06 and last traded at $85.13. Approximately 1,960,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,573,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

