Vestcor Inc Has $279,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after buying an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.