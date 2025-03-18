Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UMMA opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Joby Aviation Stock: Virgin Atlantic Deal Signals Big Potential
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.