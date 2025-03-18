Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UMMA opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

