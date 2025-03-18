Wealth Architects LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,453,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

