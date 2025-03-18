Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

