Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently:

3/11/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Kroger was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/3/2025 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Kroger had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. 2,802,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,037. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $298,852.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,524.40. The trade was a 56.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,217 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,261. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,052,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after acquiring an additional 148,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

