Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $125.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,586,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

