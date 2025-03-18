Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 422,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on WSR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 76.06%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.