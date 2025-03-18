William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,433 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of WNS worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $61,726,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 90.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $65.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.