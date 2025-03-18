William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37.21 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after acquiring an additional 169,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.