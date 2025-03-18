William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37.98 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $37,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,863,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 539.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 687,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 579,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 217,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.