William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 778.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 798,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $56,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,312 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

