William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.97% of Kosmos Energy worth $64,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

In other news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,080. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

